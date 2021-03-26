73% of Facebook’s Anti-Vaxx Content Came From Just 12 People, Study Says

73% of Facebook’s Anti-Vaxx Content Came From Just 12 People, Study Says.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has released a report centered around anti-vaxx content on social media platforms. .

According to the report, 12 people are responsible for the majority of anti-vaxx content across social media.

.

Labeled the “Disinformation Dozen,” these 12 people are responsible for 73 percent of anti-vaxx content on Facebook alone.

.

Their content has been shared hundreds of thousands of times across Facebook.

.

Infamous anti-vaccination activist Robert F.

Kennedy, Jr. is a member of the “Disinformation Dozen.”.

“Alternative medicine” practitioners Ty and Charlene Bollinger, who gained attention for pitching “snake oil” alternatives to vaccines, are also in the group.

The CCDH reports that nine members of the group have not been removed from Facebook, Instagram or Twitter despite repeatedly violating their terms of service.

.

Only three members have been completely removed from one platform.