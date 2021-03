Movie Theaters welcoming back movie goers in Kern County

Anyone itching for a night out after a limited stay-at-home order and months in the purple tier can now head to the cinema, and do so safely in the red tier.

Ahead of theaters in Bakersfield opening tonight, I’m taking you inside AMC Bakersfield 6 and Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza 16 to show you what the viewing experience will look like.