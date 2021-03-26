Mitt Romney Receives John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award

Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

The Republican senator is receiving the award for "his consistent and courageous defense of democracy," .

Particularly for voting to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial.

.

He was willing to risk his career and his popularity within his own party to do what's right for our country and to follow his conscience and Constitution and his impeachment votes, Former Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, on 'TODAY'.

I think his courage is an example for all of us, Former Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, on 'TODAY'.

Romney, the first senator in American history to vote to convict a president within his own party.

Said he is "very appreciative of the honor, but also humbled by it.".

I sleep well because I know that I did what my conscience told me was the right thing to do, Sen.

Mitt Romney, via statement