The state's department of employment and economic development is discussing how new businesses can thrive in spite of the pandemic's economic downfall.

Refrigeration temperatures helping minnesota businesses thrive.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens sat in on today's roundtable with minnesota leaders on how to achieve this goal.

"* starting a business during a time like this may seem like a daunting task.

But a minnesota coalition aims to market the state as the premier hub to launch a new business.

today's roundtabe consisted of entrepreneurs from all walks of life

including healthcare and investment.

Deed heads up launch minnesota

a statewie effort to grow startups and strengthen the state as a national leader in innovation.

Grove says that even in tough times like these

there tens to be a bit of a boom in startups and "whether that's because they're pressed to or need to because there simply aren't any other opportunities in the market, or see a disruption in the marketplace, we know that new business starts tick up in recessions."

Grove notes that minnesota does not exactly rank high on new business starts

as the state ranks towards the bottom.

However

he points out that minnesota is very successful when it comes to businesses that are started

and believes that anyone that starts one has a better chance out of any other state.

Deed reports they've already awarded 2 point 8