New lung cancer screening guidelines in place for smokers

New guidelines are in place for folks at risk of getting lung cancer.

Those guidelines are from the "u-s prevantative services task force".

They came out earlier this month.

They advise people who are 50 to 80 years old... who have a 20 pack a year smoke history to get screened.

This is different from before.

The task force used to recommend people 55 to 80 who have a 30 pack a year smoke history get screened.

Doctors say lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer related death in the u-s.

They believe this screening will save 12-thousand lives a year.

Sometimes people think..

Why am i doing this.

I'm perfectly healthy nothing is wrong with me.

Why should i go and get screened?

The task force does not recommend screening for folks who've been smoke free for 15 years or more