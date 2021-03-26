2 Injured After Hitting Sinkhole in Road

WAAY-31's Sierra Phillips joins live at on of the roadblocks.

Early morning sink hole sent 2 people to the hospital near Monte Sano Rd.

New at 5- an early morning sink hole along the road sent 2 people to the hospital with serious injuries!

Troopers say around one this morning 24-year-old sabrina davis of fyffe and a passenger struck the sink hole.

It happened near monstano road.

The road is now blocked.

People who frequently drive this road tell me its a busy road!

I've seen it myself over the past few hours as people have driven up to take the detour.

The detour along old highway 227 takes less than 10 minutes.

Aldot officials say the road will stay blocked through the weekend.