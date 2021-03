UC reviewing unspecified allegations about MBB program

While there may be program changes ahead for UC men's basketball, some fans are still optimistic about next season as several players entered the transfer portal at the end of last season.

NOW AT 11 - AN INVESTIGATIONUNDERWAY.THE UNIVERSITY OFCINCINNATI IS REVIEWINGALLEGATIONS MADE ABOUT THEMEN'S BASKETBALL PROGRAM.THANKS FOR JOINING US FORWCPO 9 NEWS AT 11 -- LIVE ON-AIR AND WHEREVER YOU HAPPEN TOBE STREAMING US.

I'M TANYAO'ROURKE.AND I'M CRAIG MCKEE.NO DOUBT U-C HAS ENDURED A LOTTHIS SEASON.

AND THIS NEWSCOMES ON THE HEELS OF SIXPLAYERS ENTERING THE TRANSFERPORTAL WITHIN A THREE DAYSPAN.SPORTS ANCHOR CALEB NOE JOINSUS NOW.CALEB -- WHAT DOES THIS MEANFOR THE U-C PROGRAM?WELL NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENSHERE... THERE ARE GOING TO BESOME CHANGES.THERE ARE A LOTOF QUESTIONS RIGHT NOWSURROUNDING THE PROGRAM...ANDTHE áSTATEMENTá TODAY BY THEUNIVERSITY, MAY HAVE JUSTCREATED áMOREá QUESTIONS, ANDSPECULATION.HERE IS THE STATEMENT HERE ISTHE HERE IS THE STATEMENT FROMTHE UNIVERSITY..AND IT'SVAGUE..THE ATHLETIC DEPARTMENTSAID..The University ofCincinnati, in conjunctionwith independent fact finders,will commence a review ofallegations related to itsmen's basketball program.ááSOBASICALLY -- THERE'S ANINVESTIGATION GOING ON.NOW WE'VE HEARD RUMBLINGS --THAT PLAYERS WERE UNHAPPY WITHTHE COACHING STAFF..BUT THENAGAIN -- THAT'S THE CASE, INSOME CAPACITY -- AT ALMOST ANYSCHOOL -- IN ANY PROGRAM.SO WEDON'T KNOW YET -- FOR SURE --THAT áTHAT'Sá WHAT THIS"INVESTIGATION" IS EVEN ABOUT..BUT FORMER BEARCATS PLAYER,TERRY NELSON TALKED TO USABOUT WHAT THESE UNKNOWNALLEGATIONS áMIGHTá STEM FROM.TERRY NELSON: So if that's thecase in the private interviewsthat he interviewed with theguys that left he must havefound proof enough to go backto just not his assistant orhis people he's running by butthe board.

Is this somethingbigger?

Do we need to take ita step further.

What's ourbuyout options?

All this stuffis being put on the table.YOU CAN FIND UP-TO-DATEINFORMATION -- 24/7 ON OURWEBSITE -- WCPO.COM..

TANYA.I THINK THE QUESTION MOST FANSHAVE RIGHT NOW, IS WITH THECOACHING STAFF.DO YOU THINKJOHN BRANNEN'S JOB IS ON THELINE?WELL, CERTAINLY IFTHERE'S AN INVESTIGATIONHAPPENING, REGARDING THEPROGRAM..THEN YOU'D THINK, THEONLY ANSWER WOULD BE "YES"...BUT NO ONE'S SAYING THAT FORTHE RECORD.

I THINK, ON THESURFACE -- THIS APPEARS TO BEA UNIVERSITY -- LOOKING TO SEEIF THE STAFF IS RUNNING THEPROGRAM IN A WAY THAT ITSHOULD BE RUN.ááAND IF NOT -- THEN YOU LOOKINTO MAKING CHANGES THERE...ITHINK THAT'S THE FEELINGAROUND TOWN RIGHT NOW..ááYAKNOW, I THINK THE BIG QUESTIONIS...IF THE UNIVERSITY ISáBEHINDá THE COACHING STAFFRIGHT NOW... THEN WHY ISN'TáTHATá WHAT THEY'RE COMING OUT& SAYING?BUT LET ME BE áVERYá CLEAR..THERE ARE STILL áA LOTá OFDETAILS TO COME HERE.ááIT'SáWAYá TOO EARLY TO JUMP TOCONCLUSIONS.AT THIS POINT --STILL MORE QUESTIONS THANANSWERS.WE ARE ONLY IN THEVERY BEGINNING STAGES OF THIS.this news - certainly has fansquestioning what next seasonwill look like.

But one fan wecaught up with - says he's notlosing hope just yet.

"It wassurprising, however when yougot guys like Davenport, MikeAdams-Woods, DeJulius stickingaround I think it will be okay"IT COULD BE A LONG ROAD ITCOULD BE AIT COULD BE A LONG ROAD AHEADFOR THE BEARCATS.

WCPO WILLBRING YOU UPDATES ON THISDEVELOPING STORY ON AIR ANDONLINE - AS WELL AS YOURFAVORITE STREAMING DEVICES.