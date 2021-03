Medical personal from Bradford Teaching Hospital held a minute’s silence to remember the patients they’ve lost to Convid-19,

Twelve months after the first COVID-19 lockdown in the UK, residents across the country held a minute of silence in memory of those who fell victims to the global pandemic.The medical staff of the Bradford Teaching Hospitals were part of the event.

They gathered to remember the saddening number of patients they lost to COVID-19, among whom two of their colleagues, with a one-minute silent standing ovation in Bradford, West Yorkshire, on 23rd March.(@BTHFT/Clipzilla)