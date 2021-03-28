Armed police immediately provide security at the location after the suicide bombing in front of the Cathedral Church of Makassar City, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Armed police secure area outside Catholic church in Indonesia, scene of suicide attack
At least nine people have been wounded.