Sunday, March 28, 2021

Armed police secure area outside Catholic church in Indonesia, scene of suicide attack

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:14s 0 shares 1 views
Armed police immediately provide security at the location after the suicide bombing in front of the Cathedral Church of Makassar City, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, Sunday, March 28, 2021.

At least nine people have been wounded.

