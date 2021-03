Eddie Murphy among those honoured at NAACP Image Awards

Eddie Murphy has been inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame at the organisation’s show which highlighted works by entertainers and athletes of colour.

The late Chadwick Boseman won best actor in a motion picture for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.The actor, who also starred in the blockbuster Marvel film Black Panther, died aged 43 last year after he privately battled colon cancer.