Top 10 Romance Movies Based on True Stories

The fact that these romance movies are based on true stories only makes them better.
Top 10 Most Unexpected Movie Kisses
WatchMojo
Romance can catch you off guard and so did these unexpected movie kisses.
The fact that these romance movies are based on true stories only makes them better.
The fact that these romance movies are based on true stories only makes them better.
Our countdown includes "A Beautiful Mind," "The Notebook," "The Big Sick," and more!
Romance can catch you off guard and so did these unexpected movie kisses.
You'll never look at these films the same way again. For this list, we’ll be looking at horror flicks that drew on real-life..