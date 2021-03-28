Dozens gather in Niagara Square for 'Stop Asian Hate' rally

Dozens stood in silence in Niagara Square to stop Asian hate.
Those who gathered offered a moment of silence for the eight killed in the Atlanta spa shooting, the elderly Asian woman assaulted in San Francisco and numerous others.
Throughout the country and here in Pittsburgh, people of all backgrounds gathered to protest the rise in hatred and violence..
Chicago's Asian-American community rallied Saturday against hate crimes they say have increased around the country. CBS 2's Steven..