Holi: Why is Holi celebrated, do you know the legend behind it | Oneindia News

Today, people across the country are celebrating the colourful Holi festival.

The festival of Holi is generally celebrated the day after the full moon in March each year.

There are many reasons and histories given for this festival.

Watch the video to know all the stories.

#HappyHoli #होलिका_दहन #HoliFestival