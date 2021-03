Holi: Massive gathering at Mathura's Banke Bihari temple, Covid-19 norms violated | Oneindia News

UP’s Mathura witnessed massive gathering on the festival of ‘Holi’ on March 29.

Locals celebrated the festival of colours with great fervour at Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

However, the temple was jam packed with people amid rising COVID cases.

The festival of colours is celebrated across the country to symbolize the victory of good over evil.

On the festival people smear colours on each other, blurring the divides among people.

