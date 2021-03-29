I Shot Myself In The Face | BRAND NEW ME

18-YEAR-OLD Carson Molle attempted to take his own life when he was 14 years old by shooting himself in the face.

He had a "normal" childhood, playing sports and hanging out with friends and family.

But he struggled with his mental health after difficulties at school, arguing with his parents and breaking his arm playing hockey: an incident that destroyed his sense of self-worth.

Carson says that he felt like he was "falling into a black hole".

He "didn't know how to handle that stress" and couldn't "rationally not pull the trigger".

After the shot was fired his parents found him and he was quickly rushed to hospital where he received multiple life-saving surgeries.

Today Carson is living life to the fullest with a passion for fitness and a return to his beloved football field.

His mental and physical health are "leaps above what they used to be".

He's sharing his story with his friends and the world to show how important it is to talk about teenage mental health, and to prove that after an accident you can regain the narrative of your life and shape your own future.

"There is a way out.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel," Carson said.

Social: https://www.tiktok.com/@cmolle35?

Https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPtpv-y41WhxcTBi895ZuKg