KDKA's Chris Hoffman provides the breaking details of the report obtained by the Associated Press.
AP: WHO Report Says Animals Likely Source Of COVID-19 Spread
Exclusive: WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
BEIJING (AP) — A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans..
