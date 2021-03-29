The Woman With The 49cm Biceps | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

NATALIYA KUZNETSOVA is the most famous female professional powerlifter and bodybuilder in the world.

29-year-old Nataliya holds three world bench press records, three world deadlift records and over 12 European national powerlifting records.

Nataliya was born into a family of medical workers but she knew from an early age that she wanted to do something totally different.

She told Truly: “I went to the gym for the first time at the age of 14.

Literally six months later, the coach noticed me and offered me to take part in a regional professional bodybuilding competition.

I am the only one from the family who does sports professionally.” At the beginning of training, Nataliya weighed around 40kg, but now weighs around a staggering 92-95kg.

And in order to maintain her physique, Nataliya doesn’t necessarily follow a strict diet.

"I don’t have any strict regime.

I go to the gym, eat when it’s convenient for me, but at the same time I try to follow a healthy diet." Nataliya might be at the top of her game, but this world record breaker has big plans for the future - as well as some words of advice for anyone wanting to follow in her footsteps.

Nataliya told Truly: “Firstly, not to be afraid.

You should try and see what you are able to do.

It’s quite possible that you are underestimating your genetics.

And it’s quite possible that you have a big potential.

When I started to train I was a very skinny girl and it wasn’t understandable what I was prone to." Nataliya still finds time to maintain her appearance when she is not in the gym working on her muscles.

“I visit cosmetologists, at home I use creams and makeup.

As any usual girl, so it doesn’t matter if you are a sportsman or not.

But with time I started thinking more about my appearance." Social: https://www.instagram.com/nataliya.amazonka/