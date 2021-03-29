Bardstown Battle 3/29/2021

Crystal Rogers' mother, Sherry Ballard is fighting for visitation rights for herself and all grandparents.

In kentucky---the mother of a missing bardstown woman says enough is enough.

After a six year custody battle--shes taking her fight to see her grandchild public.

She held a rally over the weekend... to let her voice be heard.

Our abc affiliate whas 11's elle smith takes us there.

#### ### nat sound---- sot: i refuse to pretend that this little boy is not my grandson, i refuse to pretend that he's not my daughters son.

And i'm not willing to do that anymore since 2015, sherry ballard has been fighting for visitation rights to see her grandchild, the son of missing bardstown woman crystal rogers.

But a month ago, a nelson county judge denied her visitation rights...so today she and those who support her...rallied nat sound sot to let people know that grandparents do need rights to their grandchildren.

There's more grandparents raising their grandchildren than every before.

I think something needs to be done about that, and i deserve to see my grandchild.

More than 100 people showed up to support ballard....while others showed their support along the way nat sound- of cars beeping sot to see everyone come out, it means more than people know.

I had a lady walk up to me, she drove all the way from michigan..her and her husband.

And for me to hear that..and for me to get that much support.

It really touches my heart.

That woman was sherry bradley, and she traveled from highland, michigan to show her support for ballard.as a grandmother bradley is in shock this is happening.

Sot: eli isn't getting to know anyone on his mothers side of the family.

Its sad.

Its really really sad.

Track: brooks houck is the father of the child and the primary guardian.

He also is the main suspect in crystal rogers c1 3 disappearance even though no charges have been filed against him... nat sound sot: i will not stop fighting for him, and i do want to see him, we miss him.

Ll: i reached out to houck for comment, but he could not be reached.

