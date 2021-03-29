Why should you get the second COVID-19 vaccine?

You.

The c-d-c recommends getting your second shot of the pfizer vaccine 3 weeks after your first.... or one month after your first moderna shot.

But what happens if you miss that time frame or simply don't get the second dose of either vaccine?

Health experts say... just one dose of the pfizer vaccine is 52 percent effective at preventing covid-19 infection... just one dose of the moderna vaccine is 80 percent effective.

Vigo health effective.

Vigo health pharmacy owners say it's critical to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

"the first dose primes your immune system and recognizes the virus.

"the first dose primes your immune system and recognizes the virus.

The second dose is a stimulus that strengthens your immune system"