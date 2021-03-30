Skip to main content
Deaconess Celebrates Distribution of 100K COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Officials with Deaconess marked a major milestone Monday as the health system administered its 100,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Deaconess Downtown Vaccine Clinic.

7:00pm.... as vaccinations continue throughout the tristate-- deaconess is celebrating a pretty big milestone - the hospital system says - it has now administered 100-thousand doses of the vaccine... deaconess hitting that milestone - at its downtown clinic monday... the ceremonial 100-thousandth dose - going to kloppen-burg she's a chemist -- who lives in evansville.... for deaconess it may have been shot number 100-thousand - but for kloppen-burgit was the second shot of the pfizer vaccine....

