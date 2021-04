Manoj Bajpayee Shares Experience After Recovering From Covid- 19 & National Award To Bhosle

Two weeks back veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee was tested positive for Covid- 19, yesterday at the special screening of his upcoming web series Silence, Manoj Bajpai spoke to the media and spoke about how Covid- 19 affects humans.

He also reacted on his film Bhosle getting 67th National Awards.