London locals enjoy lockdown fun in the sun as Prime Minister Boris Johnson urges caution

Temperatures in London soared on the first day of COVID-19 restriction easing in the capital on March 29 with the Rule of Six coming into force, allowing groups of up to six or two households to meet at once.

Locals enjoyed picnics in Wimbledon, South West London as the sun shined.

It is expected to be the first of three days in the South East with glorious sunshine.

At a 5 p.m.

Downing Street briefing Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to be cautious as much of Europe experienced a third wave of coronavirus, as well as concerns over the slowing of the vaccination roll-out to those under the age of 50.