House passes constitutional carry bill

The bill allows military members ages 18 to 20, and adults 20 and older to carry open or concealed handguns without a permit.
Currently, gun owners have to take a training course before carrying a handgun.
The bill allows military members ages 18 to 20, and adults 20 and older to carry open or concealed handguns without a permit.
Currently, gun owners have to take a training course before carrying a handgun.
The Texas Senate votes on it next.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday banning controversial police tactics and easing the way for lawsuits..