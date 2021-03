Meet one of the world's biggest My Little Pony fans whose collection of 4,500 toy horses is worth an estimated £58,000

Stephanie Nasello, 37, got her first plastic pony when she was just three-years-old and it sparked a life time obsession.

Bullied in school, pouring over catalogues and photos of the 1980s toys became a way for Stephanie to escape, relax and make friends.