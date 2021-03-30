McCollum coach of the year

Missouri state mens basketball team still riding high from their national championship victory saturday...and with no surprise... head coach ben mccollum was named nabc coach of the year.this is the fourth time in the last five years that mccollum has earned the award with three ncaa division ii championships during that period.

The bearcats topped west texas a&m 80-54 in the ncaa division ii national championship game on saturday in evansville, ind., finishing the season with a 28-2 record.

Mccollum is also a seven-time miaa coach of the year recipient, and in 2019 he earned the john mclendon national coach of the year award for all divisions.so congratulations to the bearcats and head coach ben mccollum that's a look at