Tuesday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: CLI, VZIO

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Mack Cali Realty, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director A.

Akiva Katz bought 345,963 shares of CLI, at a cost of $15.52 each, for a total investment of $5.37M.

So far Katz is in the green, up about 8.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.80.

Mack Cali Realty is trading up about 3.6% on the day Tuesday.

Before this latest buy, Katz made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $6.41M shares at a cost of $14.51 each.

And on Monday, Director Julia S.

Gouw purchased $735,000 worth of Vizio Holding, purchasing 35,000 shares at a cost of $21.00 a piece.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Gouw in the past twelve months.

Vizio Holding is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday.

So far Gouw is in the green, up about 5.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $22.13.