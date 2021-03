The federal ban on evictions has been extended yet again, bringing relief to tens of millions of renters struggling to catch up.

The centers for disease control and prevention is extending the order to stop evictions through june.many americans are having trouble paying their rent because of the pandemic.the order -- originally issued in september -- has been extended twice already.

The latest deadline was set to expire on wednesday.

The c-d-c says evictions could hinder efforts to slow the spread of covid-19.but landlords say the order puts the burden on property owners.

