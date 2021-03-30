Evansville to Lift Mask Mandate on April 6, Mayor Winnecke Says

Evansville's mayor said Tuesday that the River City would align itself with Gov.

Afternoon - welcome to 44news at noon.... i'm -- tommy mason.... earlier today.... evansville mayor lloyd winnecke announcing - the city of evansville will now be following governor holcomb's directive - segueing the mask mandate - into an advisory starting april 6th.... 44news reporter marisa patwa is live in evansville- with more behind the big decision.... that's right and the mayor cited lower covid-19 cases in the community and more people getting vaccinated as the big reasons why they decided to follow the governor.

But masks will still be required in government buildings, medical facilities and on public transit.

As for private business owners -- it will be up to them on whether or not they want to require patrons to mask up.

But if they do ask customers to wear masks and people choose not too -- the vanderburgh county health department will have little ability to help -- as the city will be under an advisory -- not a mandate.

Instead, they will provide support to those businesses owners and deal with complaints on a case by case basis but there will be no punishments or fines for those choosing not to wear a mask.

At the mayor's press conference today -- he was joined by leaders from st.

Vincent, deaconess and the health department -- who ask people to be mindful of other people's decisions when it comes to masking up and hopes that people continue to be wise about following safety protocols.

"some people are going to and some aren't.

I still think you'll see a large percentage of people -- even though it will be an advisory and not a mandate -- i still think you'll see a lot of people where them.

And conversely, you'll still see people who still hate masks and never want to wear them -- and they won't."

So far -- nearly thirty one percent of the population in vanderburgh county has been vaccinated and city officials expect those numbers to increase as those 16 and older become eligible in the state starting tomorrow the mayor says if there is a surge of covid-19 cases after the memorial day holiday -- they may reevaluate the decision and turn the advisory back into a mandate but as of now -- he is still feeling optimistic they won't have too.

Reporting live in evansville marisa patwa