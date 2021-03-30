Rise And Return Community Day And Easter Events With Lift City Church

Going to be a community tech they write on our church grounds at the corner of louisiana avenue and carmel drive.

It's gonna be incredible.

We're gonna have music, food vendors, clothing and shopping vendor even think that we have covert 19 vaccination over 300.

No restrictions.

No qualifiers cove in 19 vaccinations that we're giving away in the church.

All you have to do is show up and we just want you to sign up and let us know that you're coming.

And in addition to that, we're giving away over 700 easter baskets to the kids of just.

Candy and gifts, and it's gonna be absolutely incredible stick much, especially in that the african american community our community around here against the vaccine, so we want.

To be a part of the change.

We want to be a part of the encouragement.

W w dot lipped city church dot orc.

If you go on there, you can register for all of our events that saturday, april 3rd from 12 p.m.

To four p.m.

On the grounds of our campus in our sunday services the next day from 88 2:10 a.m.

And in addition to that, if you go on and register or stop by the church and pick up a card at 123, carmel, dr. you can get all the information for the air friars and bills that were paying and everything that we're doing.

To give away things to community just to get them here and get them