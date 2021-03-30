Tuesday is World Bipolar Day, here's how you can get help if you have the disorder

The day was set to take place on Vincent Van Gogh's birthday, who was said to have bipolar disorder.

Today marks world bipolar day.

It is honored on vincent van gogh's birthday... who was said to have had bipolar disorder.

According to the international society for bipolar disorders, more than 60 million people worldwide are affected.

It is a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings.

On this day... health officials want to bring awareness to this condition and eliminate any misconceptions people may have.

"understand this is not a character defect, it does not say something bad about you as a person.

Its something you have like diabetes or allergies or whatever.

Its just a condition you have.

Learn how to control your condition so it doesn't control you" if you or a if you or a loved one has bipolar disorder there are resources out there for you, like the national alliance on mental