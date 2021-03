Bassmaster Classic returning to Lake Hartwell in 2022

FISH AS A MATTER OF FACT.NO COGDAL IS AN ABSOLUTELYINCREDIBLE NIGHT TO FISH JUSTLIKE YOU SAID AFTER ABOUT A YEAROF DEALING WITH THE COVID-19REGULATIONS AND RESTRICTIONS THECOUNTY WAS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCETHAT A MASSIVE EVENT LIKE THECLOUD BASSMASTER CLASSIC BEINGHOSTED RIGHT HERE AT GREEN PONDLANDING BEHIND ME IS EXPECTED TOGIVE A MASSIVE JOLT TO THEUPSTATE ECONOMY.WE’RE HERE TODAY TO ANNOUNCEDTHAT THE 52ND BASSMASTER CLASSICWILL BE A CARTWHEEL FOR THEFIRST TIME IN THREE YEARS THEWORLD’S MOST PRESTIGIOUS BASSTOURNAMENT WILL BE RETURNING TOTHE UPSTATE BRINGING HUNDREDS OFTHE BEST FISHERMEN NATIONALMEDIA COVERAGE AND THOUSANDSUPON THOUSANDS OF FANS LIKEHARTWELL ANDERSON.WILL BE KIND OF EXPOSED TO THETHE EVENT IS SCHEDULED FOR MARCH4 THROUGH THE 6TH OF 2022 ONLAKE HARTWELL BOATS WILL LAUNCHFROM GREEN POND LANDING DAILYWEIGH-INS WILL BE HELD AT THEBON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA ANDTHE BASSMASTER CLASSIC OUTDOORSEXPO WILL TAKE PLACE AT THEGREENVILLE CONVENTION CENTER.THIS COLLABORATION CANNOT HAVETAKEN PLACE AS A VAN CAN’T TAKEPLACE AT THAT THE COLLABORATIONBETWEEN VISIT ANDERSON VISITGREENVILLE THIS GREAT FACILITYTHE GREENVILLE CONVENTION CENTERBON SECOURS, WELLNESS ARENA.SO THOSE THREE FACILITIES KINDOF COMING TOGETHER TO HOSTREALLY WHAT IS KIND OF WHATMAKES IT HAPPEN THE EVENTBRINGING A MUCH-NEEDED BOOST TOTHE LOCAL ECONOMY AS WELLFOLLOWING A YEAR OF COVID-19SHUTDOWNS AND RESTRICTIONSACCORDING TO ANDERSON COUNTYOFFICIALS.THE 2018 BASSMASTER CLASSICBROUGHT IN 25 MILLION DOLLARS TOTHE ANDERSON ECONOMY ANDACCORDING TO VISIT GREENVILLETHE 2018 EVENT BROUGHT IN 14.5MILLION TO THE GREENVILLEECONOMY.IT IMPACTS YOUR CITY.YOU KNOW, ANDERSON COUNTY VISITANDERSON COUNTY GREENVILLE THETOURISM IT BRINGS SO MUCH LIGHTAND MEDIA COVERAGE.TO THIS AREA.THE TOURNAMENT IS STILL A YEAROUT BUT THE COUNTDOWN STARTS NOWWE’RE EXCITED.LIKE I SAID, THIS IS A BIG DEALFOR US OUR LARGEST ECONOMICIMPACT EVENT BY FAR.AND YOU JUST HEARD THE NUMBERSFROM EACH OF THOSE COUNTIESANDERSON COUNTY AND GREENVILLECOUNTY OFFICIALS.SAY, HOWEVER, THE 2022 EVENT ISEXPECTED TO BRING IN EVEN NORTHIN THE MILLIONS WORTH OF THOSENUMBERS FROM 2018, WHICH ISGONNA HAVE TO WAIT AND SEE.HOW IT OUT FOR NOW.WE’RE LIVE IN ANDERSON COUNTYALLEN, DEVLIN.