Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Mississippi Highway Patrol and MDRS launch P.R.O.M. Initiative

With high schools across the state preparing for their proms, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services took the time to bring awareness to the joint campaign: Please Return on Monday in the same condition you left.

