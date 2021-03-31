Grizzlies prepared for high intensity playoff journey

The Grizzlies went 34-5 during the regular season.

To get back on the field.

What a season it has been for the rochester grizzlies winning 34 games to clinch the central division.

"* it's been almost two weeks since the rochester grizzlies last played a game, but they're feeling confident and refreshed after some much needed rest before their fraser cup journey begins this friday.xxx finally.

Two years in the making so yeah, we're excited to get going here.

But everything we have done up to now is just to get to this point so it doesn't really mean anything.

Now is when the real game starts.

Forget the wins an losses.

It's playoff time for the rochester grizzlies and matt derosa says anything can happen, which is why it's important to remain structured.

The division one level this weekend ?

"* no one seed won.

I mean they're all skilled but some of the one seeds are more skilled than the teams that actually won because they stuck to the system and they battled and wore the other teams down.

Fortunately the grizzlies, earned home?

"* ice advantage fr the playoffs.

In the past two seasons combined ?

"* rochester has only lost five games at the rec center.

When you come here, you're going to want to hate to play here and we bring that mentality every time we play here and teams don't want to come to rochester because they know what's going to happen so hopefully we can keep that in the playoffs and just keep that motto.

The grizzlies open their playoff journey with the oregon tradesmen paying a visit to the med city.

Even though the grizzlies have won seven out of the eight meetings this season, they expect nothing but the tradesmen's best.

Everything's a little different.

You have less space, you have to finish your hits, you're going to get hit and it's just a lot different.

The intensity, the level of hockey ?

"* everything just gros in playoffs.

And while the team may not be the most playoff?

"* seasoned, coach ratzloff is confident in their ability.

Is friday night at 7:05.

The team says it's looking forward to having even more