2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Driving Video

Hyundai announced the introduction of its 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with a freshened design motif, advanced front and rear lighting signatures, new hybrid powertrain with all-wheel drive and extensive new driver safety and convenience features.

The hybrid propulsion system is the first application of its kind in the Hyundai SUV line-up.

In addition, a new, upscale Calligraphy trim will be offered for the first time.

Santa Fe internal combustion models will be produced at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and will arrive at dealerships by the end of the year, while the Santa Fe Hybrid model will be produced in Ulsan, Korea and will arrive in the first quarter 2021.