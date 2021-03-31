Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Mosh pit develops as hundreds descend on UK park as lockdown rules eased

A large mosh it developed in a Nottingham park on March 29 as England's lockdown rules were relaxed.

Footage from the Arboretum park shows crowds drinking and dancing before a massive brawl broke out.

The filmer said: "Nottinghamshire police say they had interacted with people and asked them to be sensible but no cops were seen whilst filming the incident."

