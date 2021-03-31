Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 31, 2021

EPD Looking for Suspects After Vehicle Crashes Into an Evansville Home

Credit: WEVV
Duration: 0 shares 2 views
EPD Looking for Suspects After Vehicle Crashes Into an Evansville Home
EPD Looking for Suspects After Vehicle Crashes Into an Evansville Home
Police believe three people were in the car at the time of the crash.

Investigation.... developing this morning.... evansville police - and area fire crews - called to an overnight property damage accident.... there were on scene - in the 12- hundred block of south east 2nd street - after a vehicle hit a home.... when police arrived - no one was in the car*but officials believe - three people fled the scene.... epd

You might like