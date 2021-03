'Bridgerton' Cast Talks Series' Success

Nominated for Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series at this year's SAG Awards, "Bridgerton" castmembers Polly Walker, Florence Hunt, Luke Thompson and Will Tilston say the popularity of the series is due to the talented people involved in the production which allowed it to become a hit show around the world.

