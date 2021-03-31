Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Top 10 Most Expensive NFT Sales So Far

People are making shocking amounts of money thanks to this crazy new trend!

For this list, we’ll be looking at non-fungible token art and collectibles sales, both individual works and limited collections, that have fetched the highest prices as of early 2021.

Our countdown includes Nyan Cat, NBA Top Shot, Everydays: the First 5000 Days, and more!

