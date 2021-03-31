West Boggs Park plans for 2021 after record turnout in 2020

Covid-19 shutdowns brought people out to parks in record numbers in 20-20.

That was good news for many park department budgets.

Going into 20-21... many of those departments are now looking at what to do with more funding.

As temperatures begin to swing in spring folks have been slowly making their way out on the lake.

It's been pretty quiet since august.

However before then...this place was packed."

Memorial day weekend started camping season in 2020.

Until august it was a busy time for workers at west boggs park.

"every weekend was like a holiday weekend at the park as far as campgrounds go.

We were full occupancy really up through about the middle of august when school went back into session."

That resulted in a 200% increase in occupany for the season.

Which meant more money in the park's budget.

"we were up, just in accomodation alone, by about 150, 200 thousand dollars.

So it was interesting."

What exactly that increase in funding will be used for is still up in the air.

Park superintendent jameson hibbs says they want to be careful.

"the funding certainly helps and it gives us really a chance to plan some bigger projects in the future too.

So that's what it's going to help.

We're going to be somewhat conservative.

Because you don't know.

The trends are there right now.

Everyone kind of reinvested in the outdoor recreation.

How long that lasts we don't know.

Hopefully it continues."

Those bigger projects are laid out in the park's five year plan.

"a lot of great stuff we're going to do around our beach area.

Adult fitness equipment, actual tournament ready volleyball pit, pickleball courts, tennis courts, walking paths.

One of the great things we're doing right now is actually putting in two disc golf courts in the park."

In the mean time the park's roads will get fixed up.

West boggs' courtesy docks will also become ada accessible.

"i want to plan for the future.

Put a lot of those great amenities in yet be somewhat conservative."

In martin county, gary brian news 10.

