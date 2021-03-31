A closer look at coronavirus vaccine rollout in Alabama

Federal report says Alabama is not doing as well as other states

New at four -- the c-d-c ranks alabama dead last in the nation for our covid-19 vaccine rollout.

But -- a representative with the alabama department of public health says we are not far behind several other states.

The state originally started with a lower allocation of vaccines.

Alabama also did not have enough providers and staff to give out our limited supply of them so, the state started at a lower point than many otehr states.

Currently people are still struggling though to get the vaccine even though they want it becuase of transportation issues or other challenges.

"if you look at our ranking it is 50th, but if you look at the percentages separating us it's actually tenths of percent's.

Very, very, very small."

Now landers says we are not in a race against other states but in a race within our own state to vaccinate alabamians.

