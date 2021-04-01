Tennessee Aquarium benefit show

Tennessee Aquarium holds an online benefit featuring country stars like Brad Paisley and Old Dominion.

Featuring some of the nation's hottest country artists.

"all together for animals" is a benefit produced by contemporary productions based in st.

Louis, in an effort to build awareness of the financial impact zoos and aquarium have faced during the covid-19 pandemic.

The tennessee aquarium closed for almost 100 days in 2020.

With artists featuring brad paisley, old dominion, and more, the aquarium is hopes the virtual show will help make up for the loss of finances last year.

