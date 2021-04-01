‘Bengal is waiting for real paribartan': Suvendu Adhikari confident of BJP's win

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari cast his vote in the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls.

Hitting out at CM Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari said people look forward to 'real paribartan’.

Adhikari, BJP's candidate from high-octane Nandigram seat, is contesting against the CM.

“People of Bengal are looking forward to 'real change' and double-engine govt.

Youth is unhappy due to unemployment, farmers are also dissatisfied with them.

They siphoned off the money intended for the Amphan cyclone.

I urge people to come out and cast their vote as all eyes are on Nandigram,” he said.

Voting in 30 assembly seats across four districts is underway in the second phase.

West Bengal is voting in eight phases for 294 seats, while results on May 2.