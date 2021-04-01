Alabama pediatrician excited about Pfizer's vaccine being effective in kids

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date information

Back home - pfizer announced that their vaccine is 100 percent effective for kids aged 12 to 15.

Waay-31's bridget divers is live in huntsville after learning more about the news.

As a pediatrician, doctor karen landers says she's excited about the new data on the pfizer vaccines repsonse in kids.

Landers says it's something that's been discussed a lot among pediatricians.

They say kids could even start getting the vaccine by summer or fall.

Of course, the pfizer vaccine will have to get the emergency use authorization for the new age group before they can start vaccinating them.

"these viruses like to find a place and if we have a resevoir such as an unvaccinated group of persons or persons unable to be vaccinated because there's not an eligible product then the virus will find that as a resevoir to continue to survive."

Landers says she's looking forward to the emergency use authorization being put forth and guidance from the advisory committee on immunization practices.

Live in huntsville, bridget divers, waay-31 news.