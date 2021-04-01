Memory Care Adopt-a-Thon lifting spirits in Pass Christian

With a little bit of determination anything is ‘pawsible.’ A local group of volunteers hosted an Adopt-a-Thon in Pass Christian to help local seniors and dogs.

