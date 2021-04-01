Student Athlete of the Week: Long Beach High’s Nathanial Mink

This week on Student Athlete of the Week, News 25’s Grace Boyles heads to Bearcat Country and shines a spotlight on Long Beach senior Nathanial Mink.

- this week... we head to bearcat- country... and shine a spotligh- on nathaniel mink.- despite picking up swimming his- sophomore year... and track - his senior year... mink's - heart... belongs to soccer.

- - <nats: yelling> - nathaniel mink, long beach- soccer - defender, senior: "i - kind of broke down- because it was after all those- hard works-- all those hard - - - practices and stuff and it- finally paid off."- after three years of title game- heartbreak, - long beach was at long last - crowned 5-a boys soccer - state champs back in january.

- for senior captain nathaniel- mink... who had been a part of- all - three second-place squads...- leading his team to the - program's - first state title was an- unforgettable experience... - accompanied by a huge sigh of - relief.

Nathaniel mink, long- beach soccer - defender, senior- "i think they all said- 'finally.'

It's about time afte- three state finals.

But everyon- was happy that we finally - got it done.

And i got a couple- - - high fives, so i'll take it."

- the defenseman credits the game- of soccer-- along with his- humble beginnings-- for bringin- out his competitiveness - and making him want to be the - best at whatever he does... eve- when it meant being the team's- camera man his freshman year.

- nathaniel mink, long beach- soccer - defender, senior: "i - hate watching people- do the things that i wanna do.- but i knew i had a place and i- had a job to do for the - - - - team and so i knew what i was - doing was good."- growing up as one of five, mink- says he didn't grow up with the- fancy things in life... however- the middle child was rich... in- support.- nathaniel mink, long beach- soccer - defender, senior: "you- know, having five - siblings, having five people- there to always be there for yo- and push you to be the- best really got me to where i a- today."

- as if becoming a state champion- wasn't special enough... mink - hoisted up a gold ball right- alongside his younger - brother... alexander.

- nathaniel mink, long beach- soccer - defender, senior: "i - think it's awesome- that the one time i win it's- with my brother.

And i think- that he's going to do great - things as well here and - hopefully get another state - - - championship in his four years- as well."

- grace boyles, news 25: "when- asked if there was anything he- wanted to make sure - was a part of his story, mink - said that he wanted to include- how important faith has - been in his life.

The senior is- heavily involved in his church- and says he wouldn't- be where he is today without- it."- nathaniel mink, long beach- soccer - defender, senior: "god- has a lot of- things to do with that.

- nathaniel mink, long beach- soccer - defender, senior: "god- has a lot of- things to do with that. And, yo- know, just to be thankful for - that i'm here and that i can do- the things i wanna do is great- and i always thank him for- everything he's given - me in life."- just days after winning a state- title... mink was named - defensive - - - - m-v-p in the coast soccer - all-star game... as a part of a- 3-1 victory...- for the west team.- nathaniel mink, long beach- soccer - defender, senior:- "going into a team- that i've never-- i don't know- the players or anything and be- able to show out and show - my skills was a good- experience."- the next time mink laces up his- cleats... he'll be doing so for- mississippi gulf coast communit- college where he hopes to find- a math-related major to study.- in long beach, grace boyles,- news 25.

