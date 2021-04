From Katrina to Nora, B-town divas shine in film city

Bollywood actresses were snapped in and around film city, Mumbai.

Paps clicked actress Amyra Dastur and Sunny Leone at Mumbai airport.

Amyra Dastur will make appearance in movie 'Koi jaane na' set to release on April 02.

Soha Ali Khan with daughter was also seen at airport.

Looking stunning, Katrina Kaif was seen spending time with sister at a restaurant.

Katrina will be seen in 'Sooryavanshi'.

Nora Fatehi was also spotted by paps in Mumbai.

She is working on her next film 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.