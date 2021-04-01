Demonstration in Sao Paolo with flags and banners in repudiation of the 1964 military coup in Brazil

This footage was filmed and produced on March 31, shows a demonstration with flags and banners in repudiation of the 1964 military coup, which removed President João Goulart from the post of President

This footage was filmed and produced on March 31, shows a demonstration with flags and banners in repudiation of the 1964 military coup, which removed President João Goulart from the post of President of the Republic.

The act came from the Museum of Art of São Paulo - MASP, Center of São Paulo (SP) Brazil, protesting against the celebration of the 57th anniversary of the military coup.

In some places in Brazil, supporters of the coup, such as the current president Jair Bolsonaro, celebrate the date.