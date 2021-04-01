Keeping the Faith pt. 2

After having covid-19."

Faith has been tested for some in acadiana because of covid-19.

But this week is one of the holiest weeks for jews and christians alike with passover and easter celebrations underway.news 1's patsy douglas joins us in studio.

She found out that for one church keeping the faith meant weathering the storms brought by the coronavirus.

A multicultural church filled with life was empty for several months due to the pandemic and members say keeping the faith was their only source of hope.

Sot - "a lot of the things we took for granted before covid, the're not there anymore" vo - riverside church of christ in lafayette like many other places of religious worship had a year like no other thanks to covid-19.sot - "we did a lot of searching , a lot of praying" vo - many members experienced job loss, which tested the faith of members and worship leaders..sot - "there are some members in my church that have been some providers for years and years and years and covid brought on job loss and now there trying to relearn who they are , relearn what is important , and really kind of evaluate and say have i been living faithfully or the motions.

This has been a year that has been really hard and testing for our members."vo - live stream services became routine to keep members connected and plugged into worship and faith growth ..

Sot - "what we have done for so long is't working , and so we really did have to learn how to lean on god step out in faith and do things his way than we did't know" vo - despite a year of uncertainty, the hope to overcome this season of global pandemic with faith is what pastor fridelle says is holding the church together ..

Sot - "i's all of us coming together leaning into him and letting him um grow us and ways that we just would never do on our own , that takes faith it takes jesus, and it takes the church" reporter tag - riverside church of christ is expecting to have a big crowd for easter sunday while following cdc guidelines.

Riverside church of christ is expecting to have a big crowd for easter sunday while following cdc guidelines.live in the studio patsy douglas news 15 back to you taylor and candance now to see how other faith communities are keeping the faith during the pandemic..

You can go to