Send Foodz: Tim and David Eat Roast Beef Sammies with Chelcie Lynn aka 'Trailer Trash Tammy'

This week on Send Foodz, Tim and David save a seat at the table for beloved Internet personality Chelcie Lynn, also known as Trailer Trash Tammy.

Chelcie Lynn surprises the guys with a new spot she’s never tried before, and the three of them get a taste of it together.

Watch as they enjoy all types of roast beef sandwiches and something called dirty fries...and Chelcie Lynn reveals a picky food preference that blows their minds.

From Tammy mukbang rituals to the difference between LA Mexican and Tex-Mex, you won’t want to miss this Oklahoma native talk about her love of food.

This video "Send Foodz: Tim and David Eat Roast Beef Sammies with Chelcie Lynn aka 'Trailer Trash Tammy'", first appeared on http://thrillist.com.