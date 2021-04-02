Jakarta crash plane's 'black box' cockpit voice recorder found

The memory unit of the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of crashed Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 was found in waters off the coast of Jakarta, Indonesia, on 31 March.

While the casing and beacon of the so-called 'black box' flight recorders were found soon after the crash, the memory unit of the CVR had broken away and it took months to find it.

Members of National Transportation Safety Committee were filmed carrying the CVR in a plastic box filled with water, at Tanjung Priok port in the Indonesian capital.

Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 crashed on 9 January 2021, shortly after the aircraft took off from Jakarta International Airport, en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province.